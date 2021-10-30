Two dead after lorry rams microbes in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2021 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 01:13 PM BdST
Two people have died after a microbus crashed into a lorry in Cumilla’s Chandina Upazila.
Another person was injured in the incident which occurred on Dhaka-Chattagram highway in the Katherpul area on Saturday, said Highway Police Outpost chief Ziaul Haque Tipu.
The dead have been identified as 'Ibrahim' and Touhidul Islam.
A Chattogram-bound lorry from Dhaka hit the back of the microbes, killing two people instantly, said Tipu.
Informed of the matter, police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.
The injured person has been sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment, he said.
More stories
- Murderer mistakes victim for his wife: police
- 'Weaker' rescue ship en route to Paturia
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 305 cases
- Hasina warns of winter COVID dangers
- BRTA warns against ridesharing without app
- HC orders judicial probe into anti-Hindu attacks
- Paturia ferry capsize: rescue efforts continue
- DU student found dead in hotel
Recent Stories
- Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
- Ferry capsize: Authorities send 'weaker' rescue boat Rustam to Paturia
- Bangladesh logs 305 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- 400,000 job seekers sit for 43rd BCS preliminary exam
- Hasina alerts all to dangers of COVID in winter
- BRTA threatens legal action against ridesharing without app
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Bangladesh all but out of T20 World Cup after losing last-over thriller to Windies
- India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
- Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
- Tax dodging by Google, Facebook is ‘unfortunate’: HC
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Virus is surging again in Europe as winter looms
- Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start World Cup campaign, says Nurul
- Bangladesh logs 305 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Move over Apple, Microsoft now the world's most valuable company