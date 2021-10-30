Two dead after lorry rams microbes in Cumilla

Another person was injured in the incident which occurred on Dhaka-Chattagram highway in the Katherpul area on Saturday, said Highway Police Outpost chief Ziaul Haque Tipu.

The dead have been identified as 'Ibrahim' and Touhidul Islam.

A Chattogram-bound lorry from Dhaka hit the back of the microbes, killing two people instantly, said Tipu.

Informed of the matter, police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

The injured person has been sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment, he said.