Two dead after lorry rams microbes in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Oct 2021 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 01:13 PM BdST

Two people have died after a microbus crashed into a lorry in Cumilla’s Chandina Upazila.

Another person was injured in the incident which occurred on Dhaka-Chattagram highway in the Katherpul area on Saturday, said Highway Police Outpost chief Ziaul Haque Tipu.

The dead have been identified as 'Ibrahim' and Touhidul Islam.

A Chattogram-bound lorry from Dhaka hit the back of the microbes, killing two people instantly, said Tipu.

Informed of the matter, police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

The injured person has been sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment, he said.

