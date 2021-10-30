Truck owners, drivers demand compensation after Paturia ferry capsize

They took position at the Paturia pier on Saturday, holding posters outlining several demands.

The demands include compensation for the owners of the damaged trucks, quick retrieval and return of the vehicles and improvement of BIWTC's quality of service.

Jashore's Md Shahiduzzaman, owner of a truck that was washed away, said, "We have incurred heavy losses. We want the government's assistance. Otherwise, we will suffer the same fate as our trucks."

On Oct 27, BIWTC's Ro-Ro ferry, named Shah Amanat, capsized with 14 trucks and several motorcycles on board. While the ferry lay floating on its side, the vehicles ended up sinking in the river.

Most of the trucks were carrying imported goods from the Benapole land port in Jashore. BIWTA rescue ships managed to haul 12 trucks out of the water until Friday evening.

The owners and drivers of the sunken trucks have been seen at Paturia for several days.

Shahiduzzaman said his vehicle was retrieved on Thursday. However, the local administration has yet to return the truck to him.