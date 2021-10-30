Three of a family found dead in Tangail, 5-year-old in critical condition

A severely injured five-year-old was also rushed to the hospital from the spot.

Tangail's Superintendent of Police Sarker Md Kaisar said police found the bodies at Khamarpara area of the upazila on Saturday morning. The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.

The bodies belong to a woman, her husband and her mother-in-law, said Abul Kalam Azad Mamun, chairman of Ghatail's Digar Union. The five-year-old who was sent to hospital for treatment is in critical condition, Mamun added.

"An investigation can determine if someone murdered the three or if they tried to commit suicide," SP Sarkar said.