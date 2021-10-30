Home > Bangladesh

Three of a family found dead in Tangail, 5-year-old in critical condition

  Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Oct 2021 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 01:16 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of three members of a family from a house in Tangail's Ghatail Upazila. The cause of the deaths remains unclear.

A severely injured five-year-old was also rushed to the hospital from the spot.

Tangail's Superintendent of Police Sarker Md Kaisar said police found the bodies at Khamarpara area of the upazila on Saturday morning. The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.

The bodies belong to a woman, her husband and her mother-in-law, said Abul Kalam Azad Mamun, chairman of Ghatail's Digar Union. The five-year-old who was sent to hospital for treatment is in critical condition, Mamun added.

"An investigation can determine if someone murdered the three or if they tried to commit suicide," SP Sarkar said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories