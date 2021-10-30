Three of a family found dead in Tangail, 5-year-old in critical condition
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2021 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 01:16 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of three members of a family from a house in Tangail's Ghatail Upazila. The cause of the deaths remains unclear.
A severely injured five-year-old was also rushed to the hospital from the spot.
Tangail's Superintendent of Police Sarker Md Kaisar said police found the bodies at Khamarpara area of the upazila on Saturday morning. The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.
The bodies belong to a woman, her husband and her mother-in-law, said Abul Kalam Azad Mamun, chairman of Ghatail's Digar Union. The five-year-old who was sent to hospital for treatment is in critical condition, Mamun added.
"An investigation can determine if someone murdered the three or if they tried to commit suicide," SP Sarkar said.
More stories
- Murderer mistakes victim for his wife: police
- 'Weaker' rescue ship en route to Paturia
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 305 cases
- Hasina warns of winter COVID dangers
- BRTA warns against ridesharing without app
- HC orders judicial probe into anti-Hindu attacks
- Paturia ferry capsize: rescue efforts continue
- DU student found dead in hotel
Recent Stories
- Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
- Ferry capsize: Authorities send 'weaker' rescue boat Rustam to Paturia
- Bangladesh logs 305 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- 400,000 job seekers sit for 43rd BCS preliminary exam
- Hasina alerts all to dangers of COVID in winter
- BRTA threatens legal action against ridesharing without app
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Bangladesh all but out of T20 World Cup after losing last-over thriller to Windies
- India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
- Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
- Tax dodging by Google, Facebook is ‘unfortunate’: HC
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Virus is surging again in Europe as winter looms
- Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start World Cup campaign, says Nurul
- Bangladesh logs 305 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Move over Apple, Microsoft now the world's most valuable company