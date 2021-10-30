Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa

As the rickshaw reached Nobodoy Housing around 7am on Friday, a man attacked Ayesha, stabbing her several times with one blade of scissors.

Confusion arose among the locals as the attacker, Md Sekul, 30, was trying to save the woman. They caught him and took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she died around 4:30pm. The locals later handed Sekul over to police after beating him up.

Sekul, a truck driver living in Gabtoli, mistook Ayesha for his wife, who he said had fled with another man some days ago, said Mohammadpur Police Station OC Abdul Latif, citing the attacker.

Both Ayesha and his wife wore a burqa of the same design, leading to the fatal mistake, according to Sekul. He tried to save Ayesha after finding out that she was not his wife, the attacker said.

Sekul planned the ambush near Nobodoy Housing Community Centre on information that his wife had been living in Mohammadpur’s Nabinagar.

Nurul Amin, a retired army officer residing in Nobodoy Housing, said he saw a woman lying on the street in a bloodied state and the locals holding a man while returning home after morning walk.

One of the locals contacted Rubel by using Ayesha’s mobile phone at that time.

Amena Begum, who sells groceries on a rickshaw-van on that street, said they first thought it was a mugging incident, but later found out the “truth”.

Ayesha’s sister Khaleda Siddiqua said Ayesha worked at a factory near Dhaka Udyan. Rubel was staying at an under-construction building in Adabor for a few days for work.

“She had been waking up early to cook and take food to her husband in Adabor for some days,” Khaleda said.

Rubel said Ayesha was supposed to go to her factory after giving him the food.