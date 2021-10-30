Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2021 12:34 AM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 12:34 AM BdST
Ayesha Siddiqua, 23, a worker of a garment factory and mother of a 5-year-old girl, was heading to Adabor in Dhaka by a rickshaw from Mohammadpur’s Nabinagar with food for her electrician husband Mohammad Rubel at his workplace.
As the rickshaw reached Nobodoy Housing around 7am on Friday, a man attacked Ayesha, stabbing her several times with one blade of scissors.
Confusion arose among the locals as the attacker, Md Sekul, 30, was trying to save the woman. They caught him and took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where she died around 4:30pm. The locals later handed Sekul over to police after beating him up.
Sekul, a truck driver living in Gabtoli, mistook Ayesha for his wife, who he said had fled with another man some days ago, said Mohammadpur Police Station OC Abdul Latif, citing the attacker.
Both Ayesha and his wife wore a burqa of the same design, leading to the fatal mistake, according to Sekul. He tried to save Ayesha after finding out that she was not his wife, the attacker said.
Sekul planned the ambush near Nobodoy Housing Community Centre on information that his wife had been living in Mohammadpur’s Nabinagar.
Nurul Amin, a retired army officer residing in Nobodoy Housing, said he saw a woman lying on the street in a bloodied state and the locals holding a man while returning home after morning walk.
One of the locals contacted Rubel by using Ayesha’s mobile phone at that time.
Amena Begum, who sells groceries on a rickshaw-van on that street, said they first thought it was a mugging incident, but later found out the “truth”.
Ayesha’s sister Khaleda Siddiqua said Ayesha worked at a factory near Dhaka Udyan. Rubel was staying at an under-construction building in Adabor for a few days for work.
“She had been waking up early to cook and take food to her husband in Adabor for some days,” Khaleda said.
Rubel said Ayesha was supposed to go to her factory after giving him the food.
- 'Weaker' rescue ship en route to Paturia
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 305 cases
- Hasina warns of winter COVID dangers
- BRTA warns against ridesharing without app
- HC orders judicial probe into anti-Hindu attacks
- Paturia ferry capsize: rescue efforts continue
- DU student found dead in hotel
- Sunken ferry expired a decade ago
- Ferry capsize: Authorities send 'weaker' rescue boat Rustam to Paturia
- Bangladesh logs 305 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- 400,000 job seekers sit for 43rd BCS preliminary exam
- Hasina alerts all to dangers of COVID in winter
- BRTA threatens legal action against ridesharing without app
- Bangladesh High Court orders judicial probe into anti-Hindu attacks
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Bangladesh all but out of T20 World Cup after losing last-over thriller to Windies
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Facebook renames itself Meta
- Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start World Cup campaign, says Nurul
- Hasina alerts all to dangers of COVID in winter
- Bangladesh vaccinates children with Pfizer. Is one dose effective enough – and safer?
- Tax dodging by Google, Facebook is ‘unfortunate’: HC
- India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
- 400,000 job seekers sit for 43rd BCS preliminary exam