Bangladesh reports 166 new COVID cases, the lowest in a day since April 2020
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2021 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 06:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 166 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since Apr 12, 2020, taking the tally of infections to 1,569,328.
The death toll climbed to 27,862 after 8 fatalities were registered across the country until 8 am Saturday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 4 fatalities and 103 infections.
Nationwide, another 181 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,533,147.
As many as 13,240 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.25 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.69 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 246.10 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.99 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Paturia ferry capsize: Truckers demand compensation
- 3 of a family found dead in Tangail
- Murderer mistakes victim for his wife: police
- 'Weaker' rescue ship en route to Paturia
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 305 cases
- Hasina warns of winter COVID dangers
- BRTA warns against ridesharing without app
- HC orders judicial probe into anti-Hindu attacks
- Truck owners, drivers demand compensation after Paturia ferry capsize
- Three of a family found dead in Tangail, 5-year-old in critical condition
- Two dead after lorry rams microbes in Cumilla
- Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
- Ferry capsize: Authorities send 'weaker' rescue boat Rustam to Paturia
- Bangladesh logs 305 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Bangladesh all but out of T20 World Cup after losing last-over thriller to Windies
- India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
- Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
- Virus is surging again in Europe as winter looms
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan walks out of jail after nearly 4 weeks
- Egg, chicken prices soar as Bangladesh poultry industry falters in pandemic
- Move over Apple, Microsoft now the world's most valuable company
- Pakistan win Afghan thriller to close in on semis berth