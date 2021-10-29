Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh logs 305 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Oct 2021 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2021 05:03 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered seven fatalities from COVID-19 in a day, taking the death toll to 27,854.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,569,162 after 305 people tested positive until 8 am Friday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 3 fatalities and 212 infections.

Nationwide, another 271 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,532,966.

As many as 17,811 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.71 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.69 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.

Globally, over 245.66 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.98 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

