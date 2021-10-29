400,000 job seekers sit for 43rd BCS preliminary exam
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Oct 2021 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2021 10:41 AM BdST
As many as 400,000 people vying for a government job are taking the 43rd BCS preliminary examination.
The exam is being held at 369 centres in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh division from 10 am to 12 pm Friday.
The candidates will have to answer multiple choice questions questions worth 200 marks on a range of subjects, including Bengali Language and Literature, Bangladesh Affairs, International Affairs, Geography, Environment and Disaster Management, General Science, Computer and Information Technology, Mathematical Logic, Mental Skill, Morality and Values and Good Governance.
Negative marking is applicable as each correct answer brings 1 mark while candidates will lose wrong half a mark for each wrong answer.
No books, bags, watches, mobile phones, calculators or any electronic devices are allowed in the exam hall, said the Public Service Commission.
Anyone carrying such objects will be disqualified for the current as well as future exams of the PSC, it said.
On Nov 30, last year, the commission advertised for the 43rd BCS preliminary exam to appoint 1,814 government officials in different posts.
These include 550 posts in general cadre, 310 in technical cadre, 843 in general colleges of education cadre, 12 in teachers training college and 99 in technical education cadre.
The submission of BCS preliminary exam applications started on Dec 30 last year and the deadline was extended several times due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, ending on Jun 30 this year.
As many as 435,190 job seekers applied to attend the test this year, the second highest in the history of the BCS exams.
