Police recover hanging body of DU student from Dhaka hotel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2021 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2021 12:05 PM BdST
The body of a Dhaka University student has been found hanging from the ceiling of a hotel room in Dhaka.
Police recovered the body from Hotel Karnaphuli in Topkhana Road around 12:30 am on Thursday, Inspector Mahfuzul Haque Bhuiyan of Shahbagh police said.
The man was identified as 25-year-old Adnan Sakib, a student of the university’s International Relations department.
"Upon breaking down the door and entering the hotel room, we found the body hanging. He might have committed suicide,” said Inspector Bhuiyan.
Sakib checked into the hotel last Tuesday, Bhuiyan said. The hotel employees called the police after Sakib did not respond to their calls on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, his wife, also a student of DU, filed a general diary on Wednesday morning after failing to contact Sakib as his mobile was switched off, he said.
"A note was found next to the man’s body. It referred to his wife as the ‘purest person’ in the world. It also cited mental health issues for his demise and no one was named in the writing.”
Sakib hails from Nilphamari district. He had been suffering from mental health issues, police said, citing his family.
The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue, Bhuiyan said. His family members are going to come to Dhaka from the village.
