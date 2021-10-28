BRTA threatens legal action against ridesharing without app

BRTA threatened legal action against such practices in a notice on Thursday.

Its Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said they issued the notice after receiving complaints over the issue. “Ridesharing without apps needs to stop.”

The app-based ride-hailing services became popular in Dhaka quickly after the launch a few years ago. Recently, the drivers, especially motorcyclists, are taking passengers on contracts without using the app.

Passengers have complained about a lack of safety in these contract-based rides as the drivers cannot be identified if the apps are not used.

BRTA said drivers are also charging extra fare under the contracts, which is a violation of the Ridesharing Services Guidelines.

It said the driver, passenger, vehicle owner and the ride-hailing company on which the vehicle is registered will face action for the violation of the guidelines.

People can complain about such issues by dialling 01714556570 or 02-55040745 or via emails to ade.ride@brta.gov.bd, according to the notice.