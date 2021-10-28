BRTA threatens legal action against ridesharing without app
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2021 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2021 08:49 PM BdST
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, or BRTA, has warned against sharing motorcycle or car rides on contract without app-based services.
BRTA threatened legal action against such practices in a notice on Thursday.
Its Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said they issued the notice after receiving complaints over the issue. “Ridesharing without apps needs to stop.”
The app-based ride-hailing services became popular in Dhaka quickly after the launch a few years ago. Recently, the drivers, especially motorcyclists, are taking passengers on contracts without using the app.
Passengers have complained about a lack of safety in these contract-based rides as the drivers cannot be identified if the apps are not used.
BRTA said drivers are also charging extra fare under the contracts, which is a violation of the Ridesharing Services Guidelines.
It said the driver, passenger, vehicle owner and the ride-hailing company on which the vehicle is registered will face action for the violation of the guidelines.
People can complain about such issues by dialling 01714556570 or 02-55040745 or via emails to ade.ride@brta.gov.bd, according to the notice.
