Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83

The veteran lawyer breathed his last at around 8:15 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in Dhaka, his son Advocate Saeed Ahmed Raja said.

Majumder had also served as the vice chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council and was a member of Awami League's advisory council.

He was suffering from various age-related complications, including spine problems. He was admitted to the hospital on Oct 23 due to lung complications.

Raja said his father was taken to the ICU on Oct 24 after suffering a heart attack.