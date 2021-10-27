Home > Bangladesh

Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Oct 2021 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:50 AM BdST

Abdul Baset Majumder, the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has died at the age of 83.

The veteran lawyer breathed his last at around 8:15 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in Dhaka, his son Advocate Saeed Ahmed Raja said. 

Majumder had also served as the vice chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council and was a member of Awami League's advisory council.

He was suffering from various age-related complications, including spine problems. He was admitted to the hospital on Oct 23 due to lung complications.

Raja said his father was taken to the ICU on Oct 24 after suffering a heart attack.

