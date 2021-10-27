Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2021 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:50 AM BdST
Abdul Baset Majumder, the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has died at the age of 83.
The veteran lawyer breathed his last at around 8:15 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in Dhaka, his son Advocate Saeed Ahmed Raja said.
Majumder had also served as the vice chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council and was a member of Awami League's advisory council.
He was suffering from various age-related complications, including spine problems. He was admitted to the hospital on Oct 23 due to lung complications.
Raja said his father was taken to the ICU on Oct 24 after suffering a heart attack.
More stories
- Absence of key witnesses rued in Raintree ‘rape’ trial
- Sluggish roadwork irks panel
- 3 of a family hacked to death in Khulna
- Two truck drivers die in Habiganj crash
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case
- Suspect implicates 15 BNP, Jamaat leader in Noakhali violence
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshis
- Daily count: 5 virus deaths, 289 cases
Recent Stories
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- Sluggish Roads and Highways Department work irks parliamentary committee
- Pilots suspend pay cut protest after Biman gives assurances
- Bangladesh reports 276 new virus cases, another 6 die
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Three of a family hacked to death in Khulna
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka airport: Blinding lasers target planes to distract pilots during landing
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- BNP activists clash with police after ‘peace’ rally in Dhaka
- Jeff Bezos’ rocket company wants to build a space station
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Bangladesh to run mass vaccination with second dose on Thursday