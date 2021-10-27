Kaptai UP member dies in election violence
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2021 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:20 AM BdST
Violent clashes between two factions of the Awami League have left a man dead and three others injured in Rangamati’s Kaptai Upazila.
The clashes stemmed from the Union Parishad election on Tuesday, similar to a previous incident ten days ago.
Kaptai Union Parishad Ward No. 5 member Sajibur Rahman, who died in the clashes, was also a member of the local Sechchhasebak League, said Shahinur Rahman, chief of Natun Bazar Police Outpost.
Sajib was a supporter of Awami League leader Abdul Latif, the incumbent UP chairman, who bagged the Awami League ticket this time too.
Mohiuddin Patwary Badal, the expelled general secretary of the Kaptai Awami League, is running the election as an independent candidate as he failed to secure the Awami League nomination.
During clashes on Tuesday, Sajibur was hit in the head with a heavy object. He was taken to the local hospital where he died.
“Four people were brought to the hospital at night and Sajibur Rahman died. The other three are receiving treatment,” said Omar Faruk, a resident doctor at Kaptai Upazila Health Complex.
“The administration has been warned of possible clashes once the election process begins. But they never took any measure which led to this consequence. It’s a planned attack,” said UP Chairman Abdul Latif.
“Police arrested four people over the incident and the situation is now under control,” said Kaptai Additional Police Superintendent Rowshan Ara Rab.
Earlier on Oct 17, a group of armed assailants shot and killed Nethoyai Marma, an Awami League candidate in Chitmaram Union polls.
The Election Commission rescheduled the Chitmaram election to Nov 28. UP elections in the three other unions of Kaptai are slated for Nov 11.
