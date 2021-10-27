7 burnt in Gulshan residential building fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2021 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2021 02:38 PM BdST
Seven people have been burnt in a fire that broke out at a six-storey residential building in Dhaka's Gulshan.
The fire started on the second floor of the building on road No. 113 around 11 am Wednesday, according to Saifuzzaman, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service.
Three units of the Fire Service subsequently tamed the flames after an hour, he said.
"Seven people have been taken to the hospital. Our work is ongoing and we are trying to determine the cause of the fire."
The building has a parking facility on the ground floor while there is a total of 10 apartment units on the floors above.
The fire was sparked by an AC explosion on a second-floor flat, according to the building's security guard.
Almost all the rooms in the flat were burnt down before the fire spread to the third and fourth floors.
A woman living on the sixth floor said panic spread throughout the building after the fire broke out as residents rushed out of their homes with their children.
- Absence of key witnesses rued in Raintree ‘rape’ trial
- Sluggish roadwork irks panel
- 3 of a family hacked to death in Khulna
- Two truck drivers die in Habiganj crash
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case
- Suspect implicates 15 BNP, Jamaat leader in Noakhali violence
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshis
- Daily count: 5 virus deaths, 289 cases
- 7 burnt in Gulshan residential building fire
- Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83
- River ferry carrying vehicles capsizes in Manikganj’s Paturia
- Kaptai UP member dies in election violence
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- Sluggish Roads and Highways Department work irks parliamentary committee
Most Read
- Dhaka airport: Blinding lasers target planes to distract pilots during landing
- River ferry carrying vehicles capsizes in Manikganj’s Paturia
- Former DUCSU vice-president Nur unveils new party with Reza Kibria as convenor
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Prosecutor rues absence of key witnesses as Raintree hotel ‘rape’ verdict set for Wednesday
- 7 burnt in Gulshan residential building fire
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- Veteran lawyer Abdul Baset Majumder dies at 83
- Bangladesh to run mass vaccination with second dose on Thursday
- South Africa win despite de Kock blow, Windies slump to second loss