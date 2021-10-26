Three of a family hacked to death in Khulna

The law enforcers retrieved the bodies from a pond in the upazila's Bamia village around 8:30 am on Tuesday, according to Koyra Police Inspector Shahadat Hossain.

The victims have been identified as Habibur Rahman, 30, his wife 'Beauty', 26, and their 11-year-old daughter 'Habiba'.

Police said they were hacked to death but could not immediately provide any other details.

Abdus Samad Gazi, chairman of the upazila's Bagali Union Parishad, said he knows the family of the victims.

"Habibur is a day labourer. His daughter is a student in the seventh grade. The marks on their heads and faces hint that sharp weapons may have been used to kill them," Gazi said.