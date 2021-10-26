Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15

The case was transferred to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court after the submission of the chargesheet and on Tuesday, Pori Moni turned herself in to make a fresh bail plea.

Acting Metropolitan Sessions Judge Rabiul Alam accepted her plea and also fixed Nov 15 for the hearing on the indictment in the case.

Lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi represented Pori Moni in court and requested a lengthy bail term, citing the actress' shooting schedule and commitments.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal represented the state at the hearing but he did not oppose the bail plea.

The hearing lasted for just seven minutes, with Pori Moni leaving the courtroom at 10:37 am.

On Oct 4, Inspector Kazi Mostafa Kamal of police's Criminal Investigation Department submitted the chargesheet against Pori Moni, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, both associates of the actress.

The case was sent to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Oct 12.

On Aug 4, RAB conducted a raid on Pori Moni’s home in Banani Road 12. They seized a significant amount of drugs from the house at the time and detained Pori Moni and Dipu after a four-hour drive.

The following day, RAB filed a narcotics case against the three with Banani police.