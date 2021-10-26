Pilots suspend pay cut protest after Biman gives assurances
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2021 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2021 05:17 PM BdST
Pilots at Biman have suspended their protest over pay cuts after the national carrier’s administration made assurances.
The pilots for the state-run airline had decided not to work beyond the terms of their contracts from Monday as part of the protest.
Mahbubur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Airlines Pilot Association, or BAPA, said the protest was suspended following a meeting with the Biman administration on Tuesday afternoon.
“We discussed the matter with the Biman managing director and other directors,” he said. “They announced that they had agreed to the pilots’ demands. They gave assurances regarding the adjustment of the pilots’ wages.”
The Biman administration also gave assurances that the demands would be raised at a meeting of the Biman Board of Directors on Saturday.
“The pilots expressed their hope that the appropriate steps will be taken to make adjust the wages after evaluating our demands. After receiving these assurances, the pilots suspended their protest,” Mahbubur said.
At least two Biman flights did not leave on time due to the pilots’ protest.
“One or two flights may have been delayed on Monday,” Mahbubur said. “But nothing like that will happen today. Everyone is back to their regular work.”
Biman had announced the pay cuts for all employees one and a half years ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The salaries for other positions at the national carrier were restored, but the decision did not cover pilots.
BAPA’s Executive Board met in July and demanded the Biman administration change this decision and threatened to strike if pilots’ salaries weren’t restored by Jul 30.
The Biman administration gave their assurances and the pilots withdrew their protest. But they decided to suspend all work outside the bounds of the contract after these assurances were not implemented.
National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines currently employs 157 pilots.
Pilots say they are supposed to fly 75 hours and have eight holidays a month in line with the contract between Biman and BAPA.
- 3 of a family hacked to death in Khulna
- Two truck drivers die in Habiganj crash
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case
- Suspect implicates 15 BNP, Jamaat leader in Noakhali violence
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshis
- Daily count: 5 virus deaths, 289 cases
- Pirganj arson: Shibir activist, imam held
- Police to increase surveillance at temples
- Pilots suspend pay cut protest after Biman gives assurances
- Bangladesh reports 276 new virus cases, another 6 die
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?
- Three of a family hacked to death in Khulna
- Head-on collision between two trucks in Habiganj leaves drivers dead
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
Most Read
- Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi tourists
- ‘Angry and frustrated’: Biman pilots launch protests over pay cut
- Taliban officials celebrate cricket win but Kabul streets subdued
- Facebook will fuel further unrest, whistleblower says
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Former players back India's Shami after abuse following loss to Pakistan
- Bangladesh’s COVID infections fall 72% in a month
- Pori Moni gets fresh bail in narcotics case, indictment hearing on Nov 15
- Hindu leader sees attempt to protect suspects in violence
- Crack appears in a pillar of Chattogram flyover. Are heavy vehicles to blame?