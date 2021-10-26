Head-on collision between two trucks in Habiganj leaves drivers dead

The accident took place on the Dhaka Sylhet highway around 6:30 am on Tuesday, Shayestaganj Highway Police chief Mainul Islam said.

One of the dead men has been identified as Awal Miah of Chuadanga's Jibannagar Upazila. The other victim is presumed to be Rafiqul Islam, but law enforcers are yet to confirm his identity.

They died instantly when a Dhaka-bound truck loaded with stones hit a fish-carrying truck from the opposite side, Mainul said.

Officials from the local highway police and Fire Service recovered the bodies and sent them to the morgue of Adhunik Zila Sadar Hospital in Habiganj for autopsy.