Hindu leader sees attempt to protect suspects in violence
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2021 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 10:48 PM BdST
A Hindu community leader has decried an alleged attempt to hide the main culprits behind the recent communal violence by labelling key suspect Iqbal Hossain as a “mentally imbalanced man”.
Milon Kanti Dutta, president of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council, raised the allegation at a rally in Chattogram’s Andorkilla on Monday, demanding justice for the attacks on Hindu homes, businesses and temples for alleged sacrilege.
“All the people involved in the attacks must be brought to justice. There is an ill attempt to hide the main culprits by describing Iqbal Hossain, [who placed a copy of the Quran at a puja venue in Cumilla], as a ‘mentally ill person’.”
Milon criticised the politicians and members of the progressive civil society for “not protesting against the communal violence”, and questioned the role of local public representatives for their “failure” to resist the attacks.
“The ghost of the Pakistani rule and the evil communal forces are trying to destabilise the country through violence. Political parties and leaders must protest this on the streets.”
The leader of the Hindu community demanded trial of those responsible for the attacks in special tribunal.
The council’s general secretary, Nirmal Chatterjee, regretted that the attacks took place despite assurances of adequate security from the authorities. “We want to see the fulfilment of government’s words.”
A provocative social media campaign surrounding the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.
Eight people died as sectarian violence spread to several other districts, including Chattogram, Feni, Chandpur and Noakhali, amid Durga Puja. Police arrested hundreds of people in dozens of cases over the clashes and attacks.
The arrestees include key suspect Iqbal, a man who allegedly placed a copy of the Quran at the puja venue in Cumilla, and Fayez Ahmed, who posted a video of the Quran at the puja venue.
