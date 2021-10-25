DMP to boost surveillance at temples to prevent communal attacks
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2021 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 04:07 PM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commisioner Md Shafiqul Islam has instructed the law-enforcement agency to ramp up security measures at temples and other places of worship in the capital to prevent any more anti-communal violence.
The directive was issued during discussions on the recent anti-Hindu attacks around the country at the Police Headquarters on Sunday.
“We have to be more active, vigilant and boost our investigative watch [over temples] to prevent such incidents in Dhaka,” Shafiqul said.
Police presence has been increased at prominent puja venues to ensure security, while the cyber crime unit has been instructed to keep an eye on social media for provocative content, according to the commissioner.
Shafiqul added that the zonal DCs will declare solidarity with all those who are protesting the disruption of communal harmony around the country.
On Oct 13, several temples were under attack in Cumilla over alleged besmirching of the Quran at a venue for Durga Puja celebrations.
As communal tensions flared, the violence spread to Chandpur, Chattogram, Noakhali, Feni, Rangpur and other regions of the country where the houses belonging to Hindu people, their financial institutions and temples were vandalised.
Several deaths were reported in clashes with the police as well.
Kishore Ranjan Mondal, general secretary of Dhaka Puja Celebration Committee, mentioned three “unpleasant incidents” in Dhaka after the episode in Cumilla.
“There was an attempt to attack Dhakeshwari Temple. The police arrested several suspects. Brickbats were thrown at Gulistan and Banani, leaving several people injured.”
“The police were present during the attack in Cumilla, but they did not intervene. The force handled large protest rallies of Hifazat-e Islam, then how are these attacks being carried out countrywide?”
He urged the government to take steps to come up with a law that prevents persecution of the “minority”.
Allegations of police extorting money from the public for cases and general diaries were discussed during the monthly meeting on recent crimes.
“Strict action will be taken against anyone who claims money from those who turn to the police for GDs and other aids,” he said, warning that evidence of corruption against any members of the force will be met with due punishment.
- CID to probe Cumilla anti-Hindu violence
- Key suspects ‘admit to inciting’ Rangpur attacks
- Vaccinated travellers from 13 countries must quarantine
- 275 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day
- Vested quarters out to taint Bangladesh's image: Hasina
- PM inaugurates Payra Bridge
- 3 suspects in Noakhali anti-Hindu attacks 'confess'
- 2 die in Sirajganj road accident
- Cumilla anti-Hindu violence: CID takes charge of probe as law enforcers recover Hanuman's mace
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Bangladesh reports 275 new virus cases, another 9 die
- Vested quarters are trying to tarnish Bangladesh's image, says Hasina
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
Most Read
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- Fearsome dinosaur that stalked Australia was a timid plant eater
- Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot
- Heavy is the burden on Japan’s royal women