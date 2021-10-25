Cumilla anti-Hindu violence: CID takes charge of probe as law enforcers recover Hanuman's mace
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2021 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 03:14 PM BdST
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has been tasked with investigating the case over the anti-Hindu attacks in Cumilla's Nanua Dighir Par, triggered by the placement of a copy of the Quran at a Durga Puja venue.
Based on the information revealed by Iqbal Hossain, the key suspect in the case, during interrogation, police also tracked down the missing Gada or mace of the Hindu god Hanuman at the venue.
Iqbal, who is currently on a 7-day remand, had allegedly planted the Quran on Hanuman's lap after carefully removing the mace from the idol in the wee hours of Oct 13.
Later on Sunday night, law enforcers, with Iqbal in tow, recovered the mace from the bushes near Chowdhury Bhaban, the house of former president of Bangladesh Federal Journalists' Union Gias Kamal Chowdhury beside the Darogabari shrine in Cumilla.
After being identified by police from security camera footage of the area, Iqbal was arrested in Cox's Bazar on Oct 21.
The temporary puja venue in Nanua Dighir Par did not have a CCTV camera, but footage from a security camera at a nearby house showed Iqbal walking towards the puja venue from the Darogabari shrine of Shah Abdullah Gazipuri after 2 am.
Footage shows the man carrying something resembling a book.
On his way back from the puja venue at 3:12 am, he was seen carrying a replica of Hanuman's Gada. Locals said they found a copy of the Quran in the lap of Hanuman, a central character in the Hindu epic Ramayana, but his weapon was missing.
The Kotwali Police Station chief recovered the copy of the Quran after getting a call via the 999 national helpline. Police later arrested the man who published on Facebook a video of the officer with the Quran.
Several temples and puja venues in the city came under attack in the afternoon as tension mounted after the video went viral. Many shared the video calling for attacks on Hindu sites alleging sacrilege.
Iqbal was produced in a Cumilla district court on Saturday. Police were subsequently granted seven days to interrogate Iqbal and three other suspects in custody.
A total of nine cases have been filed over the anti-Hindu attacks in Cumilla, with police making over 50 arrests.
- CID to probe Cumilla anti-Hindu violence
- Key suspects ‘admit to inciting’ Rangpur attacks
- Vaccinated travellers from 13 countries must quarantine
- 275 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day
- Vested quarters out to taint Bangladesh's image: Hasina
- PM inaugurates Payra Bridge
- 3 suspects in Noakhali anti-Hindu attacks 'confess'
- 2 die in Sirajganj road accident
- Cumilla anti-Hindu violence: CID takes charge of probe as law enforcers recover Hanuman's mace
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Bangladesh reports 275 new virus cases, another 9 die
- Vested quarters are trying to tarnish Bangladesh's image, says Hasina
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
Most Read
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- Fearsome dinosaur that stalked Australia was a timid plant eater
- Bangladesh vaccinates 25% of population with at least first COVID shot
- Heavy is the burden on Japan’s royal women