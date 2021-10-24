Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2021 07:44 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2021 07:44 PM BdST
Travellers from 13 countries who have received full doses of a coronavirus vaccine approved by the World Health Organization will have to quarantine at home for seven days upon arrival in Bangladesh.
The unvaccinated travellers from these countries will have to quarantine at hotel or government-designated places for seven days, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB said in a notice on Sunday.
They will be able to end the quarantine if a COVID-19 test report comes out negative after seven days.
The 13 countries are Armenia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Mongolia, Palestine, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Ukraine – categorised by the CAAB under Group A.
Fully vaccinated travellers from other countries, or Group B, will not need to quarantine. The unvaccinated air passengers from these countries will have to be in home quarantine for 14 days.
The travellers from Group B countries can use the Group B countries for transit, but they cannot leave the airport during the transit.
Regardless of vaccination, a passenger with symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent to hospital for a coronavirus test. If the report comes out negative, the passenger will undergo another test after seven days. The traveller will be released if the result of the second test comes out negative as well.
Passengers below the age of 18 can enter Bangladesh with their adult and vaccinated family members.
All passengers above the age of 12 must undergo a RT-PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours before the flight and the result must be negative.
No restrictions have been imposed for outbound passengers.
