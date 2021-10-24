2 dead after truck crushes motorcycle in Sirajganj

The accident occurred on the Sirajganj-Kazipur road near Chhongachha Bazar around 12:45 am on Sunday, according to Nazrul Islam, chief of Sadar police.

The dead were identified as KM Sabbir Hossain, 24, a member of the Air Force, and Hasan Khan, 24.

Sabbir and Hasan were heading towards Sirajganj from Bogura when a speeding truck ploughed into their motorcycle and fled, said Nazrul Islam.

“Locals rescued them with grave injuries and took them to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead.”

The bodies were later sent to the morgue, said Nazrul.