Three-wheelers, prone to accident, ply highways despite ban
Golam Mortuja, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2021 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2021 01:45 AM BdST
A woman and her daughter died after another vehicle hit their battery-run rickshaw van on the highway near Nalka in Sirajganj on Sunday. Although the police are looking for the vehicle that broke the rickshaw van in the middle, the driver of the van was most likely responsible for the accident.
It appeared that the van was crossing the highway, said Mosaddek Ali, chief of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station.
In Bangladesh, non-motorised three-wheelers are banned from highways, where heavy vehicles are allowed to run at a high speed. But the slow-moving vehicles keep running on the highways despite the ban, pushing up the number of deadly accidents.
Unskilled drivers, slow speed, technical flaws and improper brakes in these vehicles make them vulnerable to accidents on the roads dominated by trucks and buses.
Even if the three-wheel vehicles are allowed to run on the local streets, they should be brought under regulation, people in the transport sector said. The vehicles must be registered and the drivers should be trained and licensed properly.
As road accidents skyrocketed, the government banned three-wheel and non-motorised vehicles on 22 highways across the country in August 2015. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader joined the launch of a drive to move the slow vehicles from highways at that time. The ban, however, could not prevent those vehicles from running on the highways.
Some of these vehicles are locally made and run by shallow engines or Chinese batteries. Others are imported from India and run by diesel or compressed natural gas or CNG, said Professor Md Hadiuzzaman, director of ARI.
Despite the announcements, the government could do little to stop the slow-moving vehicles from running on highways. “They get on the highways from a connecting road. They make a turn suddenly and sometimes come from the opposite direction. Some spots on the highways to the north have become waiting places for battery-run rickshaws,” said Paimul Islam, a supervisor of Hanif Paribahan that operates long-haul bus services.
A driver of an Ahad Paribahan bus that runs between Panchagarh and Sylhet described the non-motorised vehicles as “torture” for bus or truck drivers on the highways.
“They [non-motorised vehicles] follow no rules. They take the wrong lane the moment they see a little traffic jam. At night, they are not visible which poses a risk of accidents.”
These vehicles are made with improper brakes and it is difficult to maintain balance properly, said Prof Hadiuzzaman.
“These vehicles may turn over on slopes or while making a turn. The rate of deaths among the drivers and passengers of these vehicles when hit by bigger vehicles is quite high. Besides these, the drivers are not trained.”
As the three-wheelers have become a popular mode of transport for local travel, especially for a short distance, they cannot be banned overnight, said Hadiuzzaman.
“You don’t need technical knowledge to understand that highways are meant for big vehicles with a high speed. Obviously, there'll be a disaster if you allow both high speed and slow-moving vehicles together. This is what we’re experiencing now,” said Faruk Talukdar Sohel, managing director of Shohagh Paribahan.
He stressed the need for using ‘scientific management and systems that are acknowledged globally,’ to get rid of this problem.
“If you want to somehow continue the existing system, it’ll go on. But we’ll have to witness the unfortunate accidents more often and won’t be able to stop them.”
- RAB arrests key Rangpur arsonist
- S Korea reopens visas for Bangladeshis
- Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks
- All mobile phones to stay on
- Key suspect Iqbal taken to Cumilla
- Unity council announces mass protests over anti-Hindu attacks
- 10 held over attack on Ctg puja venue
- 7 dead in Rohingya gunfight in Cox’s Bazar
- RAB arrests key suspect in Rangpur arson attacks on Hindu homes
- Three-wheelers, prone to accident, ply highways despite ban
- South Korea to reopen visas for Bangladeshis on Sunday
- Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh logs 232 COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence
- Cumilla Hindu temple attack victim dies in Dhaka
- Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
- Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence, taken to Cumilla
- 6 killed in attack on Rohingya camp madrasa in Cox's Bazar
- Three leaders of ex-DUCSU VP Nur's group behind attack on Ctg puja venue: police
- Alec Baldwin fires gun on movie set, killing cinematographer, authorities say
- Communal violence: Islamic orator arrested over 'inciteful' remarks
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
- Lack of skilled drivers spurs deadly road crashes in Bangladesh