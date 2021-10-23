School and college days will not be extended this year, says Dipu Moni
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2021 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2021 03:06 PM BdST
As the academic year nears an end, the number of classes school and college students take each week will not be increased with a third wave of coronavirus lurking worldwide, Education Minister Dipu Moni says.
“We’ve thought about extending the number of weekly classes once students are promoted in January next year after SSC and HSC examinations conclude,” she said after inaugurating a new office of Palli Bidyut Samity at Chandpur’s Baburhat area on Saturday.
Schools and colleges resumed in-person classes after nearly a year and a half on Sept 12. However, students in most classes are attending schools just once a week.
There have been talks of increasing class days with the decline in COVID-19 infection and fatality rates.
But Dipu Moni said, “There is no way to give more classes right now. Because the health rules have to be followed and classes must be held ensuring physical distancing among students.
“Besides, some countries have been hit by a third wave of coronavirus. So no decisions can be made right now.”
On the recent anti-Hindu attacks in different parts of the country, she said, “BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and their partners are jointly carrying out different misdeeds keeping the next national election in sight.
“So we all have to work together and stay vigilant. Detective agencies are working against the violence and those who are responsible for the attacks will be identified and swiftly delivered justice.”
- RAB arrests key Rangpur arsonist
- S Korea reopens visas for Bangladeshis
- Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks
- All mobile phones to stay on
- Key suspect Iqbal taken to Cumilla
- Unity council announces mass protests over anti-Hindu attacks
- 10 held over attack on Ctg puja venue
- 7 dead in Rohingya gunfight in Cox’s Bazar
- RAB arrests key suspect in Rangpur arson attacks on Hindu homes
- Three-wheelers, prone to accident, ply highways despite ban
- South Korea to reopen visas for Bangladeshis on Sunday
- Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh logs 232 COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
Most Read
- Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence, taken to Cumilla
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
- Protesters demand law to protect religious minorities after anti-Hindu attacks
- Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
- Bangladesh logs 232 COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day
- RAB arrests key suspect in Rangpur arson attacks on Hindu homes
- Three-wheelers, prone to accident, ply highways despite ban
- South Korea to reopen visas for Bangladeshis on Sunday
- Three leaders of ex-DUCSU VP Nur's group behind attack on Ctg puja venue: police
- Alec Baldwin says heart is 'broken' after fatal movie set shooting; police investigating