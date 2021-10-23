School and college days will not be extended this year, says Dipu Moni

“We’ve thought about extending the number of weekly classes once students are promoted in January next year after SSC and HSC examinations conclude,” she said after inaugurating a new office of Palli Bidyut Samity at Chandpur’s Baburhat area on Saturday.

Schools and colleges resumed in-person classes after nearly a year and a half on Sept 12. However, students in most classes are attending schools just once a week.

There have been talks of increasing class days with the decline in COVID-19 infection and fatality rates.

But Dipu Moni said, “There is no way to give more classes right now. Because the health rules have to be followed and classes must be held ensuring physical distancing among students.

“Besides, some countries have been hit by a third wave of coronavirus. So no decisions can be made right now.”

On the recent anti-Hindu attacks in different parts of the country, she said, “BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and their partners are jointly carrying out different misdeeds keeping the next national election in sight.

“So we all have to work together and stay vigilant. Detective agencies are working against the violence and those who are responsible for the attacks will be identified and swiftly delivered justice.”