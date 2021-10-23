RAB arrests key suspect in Rangpur arson attacks on Hindu homes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2021 12:55 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2021 12:55 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion says it has arrested a ley suspect in the attacks that burnt at least 23 Hindu homes in Rangpur following communal tension over a Facebook post that allegedly hurt Muslim sentiments.
The RAB did not reveal the suspect’s identity or details of the arrest or the charges against the suspect in a message on Friday night. The details will be revealed at a press conference on Saturday.
A provocative social media campaign surrounding the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.
Eight people died as communal violence spread to several other districts amid Durga Puja celebrations. Police arrested hundreds of people in cases over the clashes and attacks.
Amid the violence over the Cumilla incident, a group of people attacked the Hindu homes at Pirganj in Rangpur alleging that a Facebook post by a young man of the neighbourhood dishonoured Islam. Police have arrested the man for the Facebook post and 48 people with ties to the arson attacks.
