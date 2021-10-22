Bangladesh minority council announces mass protests over anti-Hindu attacks
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Oct 2021 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2021 02:11 PM BdST
The Hindu, Buddhist and Christian Unity Council of Bangladesh has announced a mass protest campaign over the religiously motivated attacks on Hindus in different parts of Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations.
As part of the campaign, hunger strikes, sit-ins and demonstrations will be held across the country, including Dhaka and Chattogram, from 6 am to 12 pm Saturday, said Monindra Kumar Nath, joint secretary of the organisation.
The Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council and the Mahanagar Puja Celebration Council have expressed solidarity with the campaign.
Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee, general secretary of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Council the mass hunger strikes will be staged at the divisional, district and sub-district levels, including the capital's Shahbagh and the port city's Andarkilla.
A provocative social media campaign centring the alleged dishonouring of the Quran at a Puja venue in Cumilla on Oct 13 triggered communal violence during which Muslim fanatics carried out attacks on temples and Puja venues in the city, leaving scores of people injured.
Later, Hindu places of worship, houses and businesses were attacked in several other districts including Chandpur, Chittagong, Noakhali, Feni and Rangpur.
A total of 71 cases have since been registered in different districts and about 500 people have been arrested, according to the police.
- 7 dead in Rohingya gunfight in Cox’s Bazar
- Cumilla temple attack victim dies
- Deadly road crashes continue amid a lack of skilled drivers
- Key suspect in anti-Hindu attacks arrested
- Islamic orator held over 'inciteful' remarks
- Man who livestreamed wife’s murder gets death
- Badrunnessa College’s Ruma remanded for two days
- Daily virus cases lowest in 1.5 years
- Bangladesh minority council announces mass protests over anti-Hindu attacks
- Three leaders of ex-DUCSU VP Nur's group behind attack on Ctg puja venue: police
- 7 die in gunfight between rival Rohingya groups in Cox's Bazar
- Cumilla Hindu temple attack victim dies in Dhaka
- Lack of skilled drivers spurs deadly road crashes in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh arrests key suspect in Cumilla anti-Hindu attacks
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence
- Tigers beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs, securing Super12 spot
- Cumilla Hindu temple attack victim dies in Dhaka
- Communal violence: Islamic orator arrested over 'inciteful' remarks
- Nadia Chaudhri, scientist with an end-of-life mission, dies at 43
- Bangladesh logs 243 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 1.5 years
- Bangladesh plans to ease rules to invest abroad, says PM Hasina
- Man who livestreamed wife’s murder gets death penalty
- 7 die in gunfight between rival Rohingya groups in Cox's Bazar
- India celebrates 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with song and dance