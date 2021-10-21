Fire at ICU in Dhaka’s Mugda Hospital
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2021 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 01:46 PM BdST
A fire reported at the ICU of Dhaka’s Mugda Hospital has been brought under control.
The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Thursday, said Fire Service Control Roof Official Enayet Hossain.
“The fire started at the ICU on the sixth floor and was brought under control around 1 pm, a half-hour later,” he said. “Seven of our units worked to put it out.”
The fire service was unable to give details regarding the cause of the fire or the damage incurred from it.
More stories
- Police hunt for man at the centre of Cumilla probe
- Don’t be misled by rumours: police
- Any citizen at 18 will now get vaccine
- Teacher detained for ‘disinformation’
- Bangladesh marks Eid-e-Miladunnabi
- No new COVID deaths in Dhaka
- 2 die in Brahmanbaria road accident
- Chhatak OC recalled after livestreaming interrogation
Recent Stories
- Police hunt for a man at the centre of Cumilla violence probe
- Police urge citizens not to be misled by rumours, provocation as 7 die in communal violence
- RAB detains Badrunnesa College teacher for ‘communal violence disinformation’
- Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for any citizen, aged 18 or above
- Bangladesh marks Eid-e-Miladunnabi
- No new COVID deaths in Dhaka, cases rise by 368 in a day
Opinion
Most Read
- Police hunt for a man at the centre of Cumilla violence probe
- Police urge citizens not to be misled by rumours, provocation as 7 die in communal violence
- Chhatak Police Station chief recalled after livestreaming interrogation on Facebook
- No virus deaths in Dhaka, the first time in 18 months
- RAB detains Badrunnesa College teacher for ‘communal violence disinformation’
- Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for any citizen, aged 18 or above
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup