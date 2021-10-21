Home > Bangladesh

Fire at ICU in Dhaka’s Mugda Hospital

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Oct 2021 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 01:46 PM BdST

A fire reported at the ICU of Dhaka’s Mugda Hospital has been brought under control.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm on Thursday, said Fire Service Control Roof Official Enayet Hossain.

“The fire started at the ICU on the sixth floor and was brought under control around 1 pm, a half-hour later,” he said. “Seven of our units worked to put it out.”

The fire service was unable to give details regarding the cause of the fire or the damage incurred from it.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories