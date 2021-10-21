Communal violence: Islamic orator arrested over 'inciteful' remarks

The man, identified as 39-year-old Abdur Rahim Biplobi, was apprehended outside a mosque in Dhaka's South Keraniganj on Thursday.

The incident in Cumilla touched off a series of attacks in Chandpur on Oct 13, leading to several fatalities, the CID said in a statement.

"In such a tense situation, Islamic speaker Abdur Rahim Biplobi made a provocative speech in a sermon the same day."

Biplobi blamed the police for the incidents in Cumilla and Chandpur while making "insulting, insolent and contemptuous remarks", according to the CID.

A case has been filed against him under the Digital Security Act with Paltan Model Police.