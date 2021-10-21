Communal violence: Islamic orator arrested over 'inciteful' remarks
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2021 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 09:25 PM BdST
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested an Islamic orator on charges of making inciteful remarks tied to a rumour about the Quran being dishonoured at a Hindu place of worship in Cumilla which sparked attacks on Hindus across the country during Durga Puja.
The man, identified as 39-year-old Abdur Rahim Biplobi, was apprehended outside a mosque in Dhaka's South Keraniganj on Thursday.
The incident in Cumilla touched off a series of attacks in Chandpur on Oct 13, leading to several fatalities, the CID said in a statement.
"In such a tense situation, Islamic speaker Abdur Rahim Biplobi made a provocative speech in a sermon the same day."
Biplobi blamed the police for the incidents in Cumilla and Chandpur while making "insulting, insolent and contemptuous remarks", according to the CID.
A case has been filed against him under the Digital Security Act with Paltan Model Police.
More stories
- Man who livestreamed wife’s murder gets death
- Badrunnessa College’s Ruma remanded for two days
- Daily virus cases lowest in 1.5 years
- Fire at Mugda Hospital ICU
- Verdict in SK Sinha graft case deferred again
- Police hunt for man at the centre of Cumilla probe
- Don’t be misled by rumours: police
- Any citizen at 18 will now get vaccine
Recent Stories
- Badrunnessa College teacher Ruma remanded for two days over ‘communal violence disinformation’
- Bangladesh logs 243 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 1.5 years
- Fire at ICU in Dhaka’s Mugda Hospital
- Court defers verdict in ex-Chief Justice Sinha graft case again
- Police hunt for a man at the centre of Cumilla violence probe
- Police urge citizens not to be misled by rumours, provocation as 7 die in communal violence
Opinion
Most Read
- Police hunt for a man at the centre of Cumilla violence probe
- Police urge citizens not to be misled by rumours, provocation as 7 die in communal violence
- RAB detains Badrunnesa College teacher for ‘communal violence disinformation’
- Tigers beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs, securing Super12 spot
- Bangladesh plans to ease rules to invest abroad, says PM Hasina
- Nadia Chaudhri, scientist with an end-of-life mission, dies at 43
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Bangladesh logs 243 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 1.5 years
- Bangladesh opens vaccine registration for any citizen, aged 18 or above
- Nine burnt in Mugda Hospital fire