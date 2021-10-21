Badrunnessa College teacher Ruma remanded for two days over ‘communal violence disinformation’
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Oct 2021 05:26 PM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 05:26 PM BdST
A court has granted police two days to interrogate Ruma Sarker, a teacher of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls’ College, over spreading a ‘fake’ video on social media and stirring communal tensions.
Police had brought Sarker to court to petition for a seven-day remand over a case filed under the Digital Security Act at Ramna Police Station.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Masud-Ur-Rahman granted a two-day remand on Thursday following the hearing.
Ruma Sarker, an assistant professor of the college, shared old video footage of the May 16 murder of Shahin Uddin, a businessman of Dhaka’s Pallabi, claiming it was a video of the recent killing of Noakhali’s Jatan Kumar Saha.
Jatan, a Durga Puja organiser, was beaten to death by religious fanatics last Friday amid a spate of attacks on Hindu homes, businesses and places of worship, leaders of the Hindu community said. Noakhali police said Jatan died of a “heart attack”.
RAB had detained Sarker at her home in Dhaka’s Bailey Road on Wednesday.
She was then taken to RAB headquarters for questioning. Afterwards RAB filed a case against her.
