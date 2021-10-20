Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh marks Eid-e-Miladunnabi

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Oct 2021 05:49 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 05:49 PM BdST

Bangladesh is commemorating Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in a solemn manner.

Anjuman-E-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria, an Islamic organisation, took out a procession from the Metropolitan Theatre in Dhaka’s Gulistan on Wednesday to mark the occasion.

The organisation’s leader – Syed Shahid Uddin Ahmed – attended the rally.

Prior to the rally, a discussion was held on the importance of Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

Those who commit acts of terror in the name of Islam are the enemies of the prophet, Ahmed said in his speech.

“Islam is, instead, a religion founded on love,” he said.

Certain people have gone against the teachings of the prophet to commit terror and have led to a misunderstanding of Islam, he added. “We must be wary of these people. It is time to act wisely.”

Muslim devotees celebrate Eid-e-Miladunnabi on the 12th day of Rabi ul Awal in the Hijri calendar.

The Islamic Foundation says it is holding various programmes to commemorate the day.

