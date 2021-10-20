Bangladesh marks Eid-e-Miladunnabi
Bangladesh is commemorating Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in a solemn manner.
Anjuman-E-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria, an Islamic organisation, took out a procession from the Metropolitan Theatre in Dhaka’s Gulistan on Wednesday to mark the occasion.
The organisation’s leader – Syed Shahid Uddin Ahmed – attended the rally.
Prior to the rally, a discussion was held on the importance of Eid-e-Miladunnabi.
Those who commit acts of terror in the name of Islam are the enemies of the prophet, Ahmed said in his speech.
“Islam is, instead, a religion founded on love,” he said.
Certain people have gone against the teachings of the prophet to commit terror and have led to a misunderstanding of Islam, he added. “We must be wary of these people. It is time to act wisely.”
Muslim devotees celebrate Eid-e-Miladunnabi on the 12th day of Rabi ul Awal in the Hijri calendar.
The Islamic Foundation says it is holding various programmes to commemorate the day.
