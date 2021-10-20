2 die in hit-and-run accident in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2021 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 04:05 PM BdST
Two workers have been killed after a vehicle hit them in Brahmanbaria.
Police recovered the bodies from Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Sonaram area on Wednesday and sent them to the morgue for autopsies, said Sub-Inspector Md Rafiul Karim of Khatihata Highway Police Station.
Ujjal Miya, a worker at Khan Auto Rice Mill, said two people were found dead at the scene.
Miya identified one of them as Md Haider Ali of Majhipara area in Dinajpur district, who was his co-worker.
Police could not provide any details about the identity of the victims or the type of vehicle that had hit them.
“A vehicle must have run over them. Police are trying to identify the vehicle and taking legal steps over the accident,” SI Karim said.
