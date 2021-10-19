Police detain man over alleged Facebook post that triggered arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur

The man was detained in Joypurhat on Monday, said Rangpur Superintendent of Poluce Biplab Kumar Sarker, who declined to mention the charges against him and other details.

As tension mounted on Sunday, police stood guard around the man’s home and saved it, but the attackers torched at least 29 other homes, cattle sheds and fodder in the neighbourhood.

Police and BGB have cordoned off the area and law enforcers have detained 20 people with ties to the overnight arson attacks, the SP said.

A rumour about the Quran being dishonoured at a Hindu place of worship in Cumilla has ignited a series of communal attacks across the country, resulting in the deaths of six people.

The Majhipara attack on Sunday was a continuation of that communal conflict.

The local administration has taken the initiative to resettle victims and the government

will provide all types of assistance, said Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Asif Ahasan.