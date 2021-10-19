Attacks on Hindus: Bangladesh detains 450 people in 71 cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Oct 2021 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2021 01:38 AM BdST
Police have detained total 450 people in 71 cases filed over the attacks by religious fanatics on Hindu homes, temples, businesses and Durga Puja venues in the past five days.
The law-enforcing agencies also took action against people who destroyed communal harmony by spreading rumours, Police Headquarters said in a statement on Monday.
The number of cases and detainees may go up as operations are ongoing.
A rumour about the Quran being dishonoured at a Hindu place of worship in Cumilla has ignited a series of communal attacks across the country, resulting in the deaths of six people.
In continuation of that communal conflict, Hindu villages in Rangpur’s Pirganj came under attack on Sunday night over an alleged Facebook post hurting Muslims’ religious sentiments. At least 29 homes were torched in the attack.
The young Hindu man who allegedly uploaded the post was detained on Monday.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the culprits behind the arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur were 'identified immediately' and police arrested 45 suspects.
Seven police officers with the superintendent of police rank or its equivalent were transferred to different places and posts in the wake of the communal violence.
In another statement, the Police Headquarters warned everyone against conspiracies to create instability by spreading rumours on social media.
The relevant police unit is monitoring social media for rumours, according to the statement, which urged the people not to trust anything without fact-checking.
