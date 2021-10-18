Man arrested with ties to banned Ansarullah Bangla Team
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2021 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 03:57 PM BdST
The antiterrorism unit of police has detained a master’s student of Manikganj’s Government Debendra College with alleged ties to outlawed militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team.
Md Shamim, 27, from the district’s Shivalaya Upazila was detained on Sunday on charges of spreading extremist propaganda online, the police’s antiterrorism unit said in a statement.
“Md Shamim was conspiring against the state and carrying out activities aiming to assemble Ghazwat-ul-Hind to establish a caliphate in Bangladesh,” the ATU said, adding that the agency seized his mobile phone and books on extremism from him.
The ATU charged Shamim with making posts against the state, stoking religious provocation and spreading extremism on social media.
“Shamim used to gather money to work for the release of other suspects arrested earlier.”
