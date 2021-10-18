Hasina distributes gold medals to mark Sheikh Russel Day

Joining via video conference from the Ganabhaban, Hasina opened “Sheikh Russel Day 2021” by awarding the prizes in a programme organised by the Department of Information and Communication Technology at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Monday morning.

As many as 10 gold medals, 10 laptops and certificates were handed out to candidates in five categories -- education, sports, science and technology, art, literature and culture, and children with special needs.

Another 10 laptops were awarded to winners of the Sheikh Russel Online Quiz Competition, while another 4,000 computers were distributed to the most successful trainees at the Learning and Earning Development Project or LEDP.

Participants in sports and cultural competitions, organised by the Sheikh Russel National Children and Adolescent Council, from around the country also received prizes at the programme.

Hasina unveiled two books on Sheikh Russel, who was martyred along with other members of his family on Aug 15, 1975, and distributed prizes among winners of a roller-skating competition on the occasion.

The theme for Sheikh Russel Day, which is being officially observed this year, is “Sheikh Russel: Bright, Joyous and Indomitable Confidence”.

Earlier in the day, Hasina unveiled a commemorative postage stamp and envelope to mark the day at the Ganabhaban.

Russel was born on this day in 1964 at Bangabandhu’s house on Road No. 32 in Dhaka's Dhanmondi. He was a fourth-grader at University Laboratory School at the time of his death.