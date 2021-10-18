Hasina distributes gold medals to mark Sheikh Russel Day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2021 06:42 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 08:06 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has distributed the “Sheikh Russel Gold Medal” and other awards to winners of different competitions to mark the 57th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s youngest son.
Joining via video conference from the Ganabhaban, Hasina opened “Sheikh Russel Day 2021” by awarding the prizes in a programme organised by the Department of Information and Communication Technology at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Monday morning.
As many as 10 gold medals, 10 laptops and certificates were handed out to candidates in five categories -- education, sports, science and technology, art, literature and culture, and children with special needs.
Another 10 laptops were awarded to winners of the Sheikh Russel Online Quiz Competition, while another 4,000 computers were distributed to the most successful trainees at the Learning and Earning Development Project or LEDP.
Participants in sports and cultural competitions, organised by the Sheikh Russel National Children and Adolescent Council, from around the country also received prizes at the programme.
Hasina unveiled two books on Sheikh Russel, who was martyred along with other members of his family on Aug 15, 1975, and distributed prizes among winners of a roller-skating competition on the occasion.
The theme for Sheikh Russel Day, which is being officially observed this year, is “Sheikh Russel: Bright, Joyous and Indomitable Confidence”.
Earlier in the day, Hasina unveiled a commemorative postage stamp and envelope to mark the day at the Ganabhaban.
Russel was born on this day in 1964 at Bangabandhu’s house on Road No. 32 in Dhaka's Dhanmondi. He was a fourth-grader at University Laboratory School at the time of his death.
- Home Ministry transfers 7 police officers
- Protesters block Shahbagh over anti-Hindu attacks
- 12 Chhatra League activists suspended over CU clash
- 20 detained over arson attacks on Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Attacks on Hindus nothing new: ASK
- 2 arrested over attacks on Hindu temples in Feni
- CID names Samrat, Khaled in money laundering report
- Bangladesh to buy 90m syringes from China
- Bangladesh logs 10 virus deaths, 339 cases in a day
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Man arrested with ties to banned Ansarullah Bangla Team
- Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence
- Protesters block Shahbagh over serial anti-Hindu attacks
- 12 Chhatra League activists suspended from University of Chittagong over clash
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Protesters at Shahbagh demand ‘highest punishment’ for anti-Hindu attacks
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Fear grips a community in Rangpur after anti-Hindu hate crimes
- Son of ex-Somali political aide held over UK lawmaker stabbing
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
- Biman adds more flights to Delhi, Kolkata