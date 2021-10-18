Bangladesh transfers 7 police officers after communal violence

They include Rangpur SP Biplob Kumar Sarker, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sarker has been transferred to the post of deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Md Ferdoush Ali Chowdhury, an assistant inspector general at the police headquarters, will take Sarker’s place in Rangpur, one of the districts that came under attack.

Feni SP Khandaker Nurunnabi has been transferred to the police headquarters, while Md Abdullah Al Mamun, AIG at the police headquarters, has been transferred to Feni to replace him as SP.

Bijoy Basak, a deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department. Sanjay Sarker, a deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, has been transferred to the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Chattogram Range. AIG Md Sohel Rana of police headquarters has been transferred to the post of deputy commissioner at the Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

The government ordered the transfers after communal violence stemmed from allegations that the Quran was ‘disrespected’ in a Hindu temple in Cumilla during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Police have clashed with people who looted and vandalised Hindu temples and set fire to homes. Law enforcers have also drawn criticism for failing to provide adequate security to the Hindu community.