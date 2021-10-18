12 Chhatra League activists suspended from University of Chittagong over clash

The Board of Residence Health and Discipline at the university announced the decision after a meeting on Sunday night, said Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan.

“The 12 students were suspended after allegations from both parties, CCTV footage and information related to the clash were examined,” Bhuiyan said.

“Two students were suspended for a year, while the rest were suspended for six months,” Bhuiyan said.

Mirza Khabir Sadaf of the 2014-15 incoming batch at the Department of Law and Ashraful Alam Nayem of the 2016-17 incoming batch at the Department of Chemistry have been suspended for a year.

The rest of the penalised students are Md Nayeem of the Institute of Modern Languages, Saiful Islam from the Department of Bangla, both of whom were admitted in the 2019-20 session, Akib Javed of the 2016-17 session in the Department of Statistics, Junayed Hossain Joy of the 2015-16 session in the Department of History, Forhad of the 2011-12 session in the Department of Economics, Khaled Masud of the 2017-18 session in the Department of Law, Ohiduzzaman Sarkar of the 2014-15 session in the Department of Public Administration, Ariful Islam of the 2015-16 session in the Department of Sociology, Tanjil Hossain of the 2018-19 session in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Touhid Islam of the 2019-20 session in the Department of Arabic.

The suspended students will not be able participate in any academic activity from Monday, the proctor said.