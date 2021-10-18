12 Chhatra League activists suspended from University of Chittagong over clash
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Oct 2021 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2021 01:33 PM BdST
The University of Chittagong has suspended 12 students of the ruling party’s student wing Chhatra League after the authorities found they violated the university’s rules by organising and engaging in an internal clash.
The Board of Residence Health and Discipline at the university announced the decision after a meeting on Sunday night, said Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan.
“The 12 students were suspended after allegations from both parties, CCTV footage and information related to the clash were examined,” Bhuiyan said.
“Two students were suspended for a year, while the rest were suspended for six months,” Bhuiyan said.
Mirza Khabir Sadaf of the 2014-15 incoming batch at the Department of Law and Ashraful Alam Nayem of the 2016-17 incoming batch at the Department of Chemistry have been suspended for a year.
The rest of the penalised students are Md Nayeem of the Institute of Modern Languages, Saiful Islam from the Department of Bangla, both of whom were admitted in the 2019-20 session, Akib Javed of the 2016-17 session in the Department of Statistics, Junayed Hossain Joy of the 2015-16 session in the Department of History, Forhad of the 2011-12 session in the Department of Economics, Khaled Masud of the 2017-18 session in the Department of Law, Ohiduzzaman Sarkar of the 2014-15 session in the Department of Public Administration, Ariful Islam of the 2015-16 session in the Department of Sociology, Tanjil Hossain of the 2018-19 session in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Touhid Islam of the 2019-20 session in the Department of Arabic.
The suspended students will not be able participate in any academic activity from Monday, the proctor said.
- 2 arrested over attacks on Hindu temples in Feni
- CID names Samrat, Khaled in money laundering report
- Bangladesh to buy 90m syringes from China
- 3 arrested for kidnapping, robbing expats
- Man dies in blast at Chattogram house
- Public universities hold ‘cluster’ admission tests
- Two cases filed over Friday clashes
- Violent clashes leave scores injured in Feni
- Two more arrested for vandalising Hindu temples in Feni
- Brutality against Hindus continues: homes torched in Rangpur’s Pirganj
- CID names ex-Jubo League leaders Samrat, Khaled in money laundering report
- Bangladesh to buy 90m syringes from China for COVID vaccination
- 3 arrested for kidnapping and robbing expatriates from Dhaka airport
- One dead, 3 injured after blast at Chattogram house
Most Read
- In anger over alleged blasphemy, arsonists burn down Hindu homes in Rangpur
- Bangladesh slump to defeat against Scotland in T20 World Cup opener
- Bangladesh scraps Dhaka-Chattogram elevated expressway plan
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- 3 arrested for kidnapping and robbing expatriates from Dhaka airport
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK
- Son of ex-Somali political aide held over UK lawmaker stabbing
- Attacks on Hindu temples and homes for 3 days: here’s what community leader says
- Bangladesh logs 16 virus deaths, 314 cases in a day
- Biman adds more flights to Delhi, Kolkata