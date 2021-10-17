CID names ex-Jubo League leaders Samrat, Khaled in money laundering report

The people named in the report include Jubo League’s expelled leaders Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, and AKM Mominul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner, a former Dhaka South City Corporation councillor.

The other accused are Rajib Hossain Rana of Faridpur’s Boalmari, Jamal of Netrokona’s Barhatta, Shariful Islam and Awlad Hossain of Cumilla’s Daudkandi, Enamul Haque of Feni’s Chhagalnaiya, Md Shahjahan Bablu of Cumilla’s Nangalkot, Nazmul Abedin and Sohel Abedin of Chattogram’s Khulshi, AKM Jahid Hosain of Chattogram’s Pahartoli and four to five unidentified people.

The organisations named in the report are A and B Outerwear, and Norm Outfit and Accessories, both based in Chattogram.

The individuals and companies sent funds to Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Dubai for laundering, according to the report.

The CID, a police unit, said ex-Jubo League leader Khaled sent nearly Tk 88.4 million to Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia in three phases. Among others, Samrat and Enamul laundered about Tk 232.8 million, Sayeed about Tk 22.5 million, and Jahid, for to five unidentified accused and the companies laundered Tk 408.51 million, the report said.

In another case over the $81 million Bangladesh Bank cyber heist in 2016, the hackers tried to steal $1.01 billion from the foreign currency reserves, and the government has been able to bring back $61 million from the Philippines and Sri Lanka, CID said in the report.

CID submitted the report on Jul 12, but Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said on Sunday it has not been presented to the court as regular activities were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be presented once the court is back in regular sessions.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had in November last year confirmed some cases of money laundering to Canada. Most of the money launderers are government officials, followed by politicians and businessmen, he said. The minister, however, did not mention any name.

Several media reported the purchase of homes by many Bangladeshis in Toronto with millions of dollars “laundered” from Bangladesh.

The High Court later asked for the details of money launderers and the actions taken against them. It also ordered the authorities to make a list detailing how many Bangladeshis have how much money stashed away in the banks of Switzerland following a writ petition seeking action to recover the funds.