Six dead, nine hurt after truck ploughs into bus in Mymensingh

At least nine others were injured in the incident which took place in Chelerghat area around 3 pm on Saturday, according to Trishal Police Station chief Moin Uddin.

The dead include two children but their identities could not be known immediately.

The truck, carrying drums of sand, was headed to Sherpur from Dhaka when it hit the bus, said Moin. Five people died instanstly and another in hospital.