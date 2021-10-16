Six dead, nine hurt after truck ploughs into bus in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2021 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 04:44 PM BdST
Six people have been killed after a truck slammed into the back of a bus in Mymensingh's Trishal.
At least nine others were injured in the incident which took place in Chelerghat area around 3 pm on Saturday, according to Trishal Police Station chief Moin Uddin.
The dead include two children but their identities could not be known immediately.
The truck, carrying drums of sand, was headed to Sherpur from Dhaka when it hit the bus, said Moin. Five people died instanstly and another in hospital.
