RAB arrests two men in possession of 5 kg of ‘ice’ in Dhaka

One of the arrestees, Khokon, is the ringleader of the ice trade in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf, law enforcers said.

A weapon and ammunition were also seized during the raid, RAB said on Saturday.

The seized contraband was the largest shipment of ice in recent times, law enforcers said.

Further details of the arrest will be disclosed at a media briefing, RAB said.

Ice contains 100 percent pure methamphetamine, making it one of the most dangerous narcotics in the world. The drug has been found in Bangladesh for the past couple of years.