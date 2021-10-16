RAB arrests two men in possession of 5 kg of ‘ice’ in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2021 11:50 AM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 01:27 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two people in possession of 5 kg of crystal methamphetamine, a drug that is also known by the street name ‘ice’, from Dhaka’s Jatrabari.
One of the arrestees, Khokon, is the ringleader of the ice trade in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf, law enforcers said.
A weapon and ammunition were also seized during the raid, RAB said on Saturday.
The seized contraband was the largest shipment of ice in recent times, law enforcers said.
Further details of the arrest will be disclosed at a media briefing, RAB said.
Ice contains 100 percent pure methamphetamine, making it one of the most dangerous narcotics in the world. The drug has been found in Bangladesh for the past couple of years.
