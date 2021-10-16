Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in over half a year
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2021 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 04:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered six new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, the lowest since Mar 11, taking the total toll to 27,752.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,565,174 as 293 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, the lowest in a day since May 15, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 3 fatalities and 202 infections.
Nationwide, another 442 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,527,333.
As many as 15,580 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.88 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.58 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 240.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.89 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Don't waste food: Hasina
- RAB arrest two with 5 kg of ‘ice’
- Hindu leader announces strike in Ctg
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka
- 3 dead in Pabna multi-vehicle crash
- Women, children found dead in Ctg home
- Police came hours after attacks on Cumilla temples
- PM orders strict action against communal incitement
- 'Don't waste food': Hasina stresses on recycling surpluses
- RAB arrests two men in possession of 5 kg of ‘ice’ in Dhaka
- Hindu leaders decide against immersing idols, declare half-day strike over attack on JM Sen Hall
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka
- Three people die in multi-vehicle pileup in Pabna
- Women, children found dead in Chattogram home
Most Read
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Hindu leaders decide against immersing idols, declare half-day strike over attack on JM Sen Hall
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka over alleged sacrilege
- British lawmaker stabbed to death in 'terrorist incident'
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- Zee Bangla broadcast resumes in Bangladesh without ads
- High-speed mobile internet back on in Bangladesh after 12-hour outage
- Four people die in Magura union council poll violence
- From Friday fun to business: mobile internet outage slowed almost everything
- Meteorite crashes through ceiling and lands on woman’s bed