Women, children found dead in Chattogram home
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2021 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2021 12:44 PM BdST
A woman and her two children have been found dead in a home in Chattogram.
Police recovered the bodies from the house in Mohammadpur Ismail Colony under the district’s Panchlaish Police Station.
“The bodies of the woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son were found hanging. Her seven-year-old daughter's body was found lying on the bed,” said Inspector Sadikur Rahman of Panchlaish police.
The authorities could not immediately identify the victims, while the cause of the deaths also remains unclear.
“Police are at the scene and everything is being investigated,” Inspector Sadikur said.
More stories
- 3 dead in Pabna multi-vehicle crash
- Women, children found dead in Ctg home
- Police came hours after attacks on Cumilla temples
- PM orders strict action against communal incitement
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 466 cases
- 10m children to get Pfizer jabs: minister
- 9 held over attacks on puja venues, Hindu homes in Cox’s Bazar
- 43 detained over incitement, attacks on Hindu temples
Recent Stories
- Three people die in multi-vehicle pileup in Pabna
- Women, children found dead in Chattogram home
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Hasina orders strict action against communal incitement
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 466 cases in a day
Opinion
Most Read
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Facebook video poster among 43 detained over incitement and attacks on Hindu temples
- Police detain 9 over attacks on puja venues, Hindu homes in Cox’s Bazar
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- Hasina vows exemplary punishment for instigators of communal unrest
- Bangladesh deploys BGB troops to 22 districts after attacks on Hindu temples
- No bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in narcotics case now, order on Wednesday
- Bangladesh vows action as communal tension flares
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Bangladesh will inoculate 10m children with Pfizer vaccine