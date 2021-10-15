Three people die in multi-vehicle pileup in Pabna

The crash took place around 7 am on Friday on the Rooppur-Pabna road in Aotapara Paschimpara area, said Ishwardi Police Station chief Md Asaduzzaman.

The victims were identified as rickshaw van driver Munsur Ali Khan, 35, a resident of Basherbada village, passenger Saiful Shah, 55, of Aotapara village and motorcycle rider Asif Hossain, 30, of Pabna’s Chhatiani Madhyapara.

The van driver and the passenger died on the spot, while the biker was declared dead at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.

Asaduzzaman said the accident halted traffic on the road but the situation returned to normal an hour later after police stepped in.