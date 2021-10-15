Three people die in multi-vehicle pileup in Pabna
Pabna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2021 03:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2021 03:28 PM BdST
A battery-run rickshaw van and a motorcycle collided head-on with a truck, leaving three people dead in Pabna’s Ishwardi Upazila.
The crash took place around 7 am on Friday on the Rooppur-Pabna road in Aotapara Paschimpara area, said Ishwardi Police Station chief Md Asaduzzaman.
The victims were identified as rickshaw van driver Munsur Ali Khan, 35, a resident of Basherbada village, passenger Saiful Shah, 55, of Aotapara village and motorcycle rider Asif Hossain, 30, of Pabna’s Chhatiani Madhyapara.
The van driver and the passenger died on the spot, while the biker was declared dead at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.
Asaduzzaman said the accident halted traffic on the road but the situation returned to normal an hour later after police stepped in.
More stories
- Police came hours after attacks on Cumilla temples
- PM orders strict action against communal incitement
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 466 cases
- 10m children to get Pfizer jabs: minister
- 9 held over attacks on puja venues, Hindu homes in Cox’s Bazar
- 43 detained over incitement, attacks on Hindu temples
- BGB deployed to 22 districts for Durga Puja
- 3 of a family hacked to death in Ctg
Recent Stories
- Women, children found dead in Chattogram home
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Hasina orders strict action against communal incitement
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 466 cases in a day
- Bangladesh will inoculate 10m children with Pfizer vaccine
Opinion
Most Read
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Facebook video poster among 43 detained over incitement and attacks on Hindu temples
- Police detain 9 over attacks on puja venues, Hindu homes in Cox’s Bazar
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- Hasina vows exemplary punishment for instigators of communal unrest
- Bangladesh deploys BGB troops to 22 districts after attacks on Hindu temples
- No bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in narcotics case now, order on Wednesday
- Bangladesh vows action as communal tension flares
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Bangladesh will inoculate 10m children with Pfizer vaccine