Hindu leaders decide against immersing idols, declare half-day strike over attack on JM Sen Hall
Chittagong Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Oct 2021 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2021 05:53 PM BdST
Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Council has decided not to immerse the idols of goddess Durga in protest against the vandalism of JM Sen Hall’s puja venue.
Meanwhile, Advocate Rana Dasgupta, leader of Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council, called a half-day strike on Saturday in Chattogram.
A group allegedly attempted to breach the puja venue gate at JM Sen Hall, while throwing brickbats and tearing down festival banners after finishing Jummah prayers at Andarkilla Shahi mosque on Friday.
“Immersion begins from 11 am every year. But the government directed us to get out of the pavilion after 2:30 pm this time around due to the Friday prayers,” said Ashish Bhattacharya, president of Chattogram Metropolitan Puja Celebration Council.
“Is there any assurance of safety on the streets when our pavillions are being attacked?” he said.
Following the Jummah prayers, a group of people held a meeting at the gate of Andarkilla Shahi mosque and then marched towards JM Sen Hall in a procession, according to eyewitnesses.
The commotion created outside triggered panic inside the venue where women of different ages were preparing for the immersion of the idols.
The puja committee members of JM Sen Hall then took position on the street, obstructing traffic.
Around 3 pm, Advocate Dasgupta arrived at the JM Sen Hall intersection and expressed solidarity with the puja celebration council.
Chattogram City Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin arrived there at 3 pm to survey the situation.
Declining to comment on the attack, SI Bijoy Basak of Chattogram police (south) said they were “observing” the situation.
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka
- 3 dead in Pabna multi-vehicle crash
- Women, children found dead in Ctg home
- Police came hours after attacks on Cumilla temples
- PM orders strict action against communal incitement
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 466 cases
- 10m children to get Pfizer jabs: minister
- 9 held over attacks on puja venues, Hindu homes in Cox’s Bazar
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka
- Three people die in multi-vehicle pileup in Pabna
- Women, children found dead in Chattogram home
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Hasina orders strict action against communal incitement
Most Read
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- Protesters clash with police in Dhaka over alleged sacrilege
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Hasina vows exemplary punishment for instigators of communal unrest
- Facebook video poster among 43 detained over incitement and attacks on Hindu temples
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Bangladesh deploys BGB troops to 22 districts after attacks on Hindu temples
- No bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in narcotics case now, order on Wednesday
- Police detain 9 over attacks on puja venues, Hindu homes in Cox’s Bazar
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense