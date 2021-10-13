Rain to bring respite from heat, says Met Office

Accompanied by increased humidity, the weather had remained quite sunny at the end of autumn. Dhaka and some other parts of the country have been experiencing hot and stuffy weather over the past few days. It rained a little in some places, but it was not enough to ease the discomfort.

The highest temperature recorded in the country in 24 hours to Wednesday was in Mymensingh and Sylhet– 36.6 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in Dhaka was 35.2 degrees Celsius

In most parts of Bangladesh, the temperature hovered between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius. It went up to 37.2 degrees Celsius in Sylhet on Tuesday. Rainfall of 52 mm was recorded in Kutubdia on the same day.

“The south-west monsoon has withdrawn from the northern part of the country. The monsoon is less active elsewhere over the country and weak to moderate over the North Bay of Bengal. A trough of low lies over North Bay. Under these circumstances, the country is experiencing a hot and stuffy weather,” said meteorologist Md Arif Hossain.

Once the low is formed over the Bay, it will cause rainfall in different parts of Bangladesh, bringing a respite from the hot weather, he said.

Following the rain, cold weather is expected to arrive, he said.

Rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi & Sylhet divisions, the Met Office forecast said.

The weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere in the country.