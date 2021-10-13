Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested in money laundering case

Fuad was arrested around midnight on Tuesday from Dhaka’s Bashundhara, said Md Jamal Pasha, additional superintendent of Faridpur police.

“He has been in hiding for an extended period of time,” the police official said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Police had previously conducted raids in several parts of the country in an attempt to arrest him.”

AHM Fuad was accused by CID in a case over the alleged Tk 20 billion laundered by two Faridpur brothers - Awami League leader Sajjad Hossain Barkat and Imtiaz Hassan Rubel.

Fuad, who hails from Nagarkanda Upazila’s Bilnalia area, was removed from the post of Faridpur District Jubo League convener on Jun 26 last year after the allegations surfaced.

“Fuad has been accused in eight cases, including one for money laundering,” said police official Pasha. “Warrants for his arrest have been issued in three cases.”

Fuad has been shown arrested for the 2015 murder of ‘Choton’ and brought to court to seek remand, police said.