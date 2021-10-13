Drugs case against Pori Moni transferred to Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court

The sessions judge’s court received the case on Wednesday and opened the trial proceedings in the matter, Gulshan Police SI Md Alamgir Hossain said.

The court of sessions is above the magistrate's court in the hierarchy and therefore, has greater sentencing powers.

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder's court set Oct 10 for the submission of the case investigation report.

Pori Moni’s associate Ashraful Islam Dipu, who is also accused in the case, has already secured bail and his lawyer Sikder Mohammad Akhter Uzzaman Himel appeared in court in his stead.

On Aug 31, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted Pori Moni bail until the chargesheet was submitted. She was released from prison the following day after nearly a month in detention.

On Oct 4, Inspector Kazi Mostafa Kamal of police's Criminal Investigation Department submitted the chargesheet against Pori Moni, Dipu and Kabir Hossain, another associate of the actress.

Pori Moni received bail in the case on Oct 10.

RAB conducted a raid on Pori Moni’s home in Banani Road 12 on Aug 4. They seized a significant amount of drugs from the house at the time and detained Pori Moni and Dipu after a four-hour drive.

The following day, RAB filed a narcotics case against the three with Banani police.