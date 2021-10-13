Drugs case against Pori Moni transferred to Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Oct 2021 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2021 05:55 PM BdST
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court has transferred the narcotics case filed against actress Pori Moni and two others to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court after the submission of the chargesheet.
The sessions judge’s court received the case on Wednesday and opened the trial proceedings in the matter, Gulshan Police SI Md Alamgir Hossain said.
The court of sessions is above the magistrate's court in the hierarchy and therefore, has greater sentencing powers.
Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder's court set Oct 10 for the submission of the case investigation report.
Pori Moni’s associate Ashraful Islam Dipu, who is also accused in the case, has already secured bail and his lawyer Sikder Mohammad Akhter Uzzaman Himel appeared in court in his stead.
On Aug 31, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes granted Pori Moni bail until the chargesheet was submitted. She was released from prison the following day after nearly a month in detention.
On Oct 4, Inspector Kazi Mostafa Kamal of police's Criminal Investigation Department submitted the chargesheet against Pori Moni, Dipu and Kabir Hossain, another associate of the actress.
Pori Moni received bail in the case on Oct 10.
RAB conducted a raid on Pori Moni’s home in Banani Road 12 on Aug 4. They seized a significant amount of drugs from the house at the time and detained Pori Moni and Dipu after a four-hour drive.
The following day, RAB filed a narcotics case against the three with Banani police.
- Confront odds and continue work: Hasina
- Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested
- Suspected robber killed in Chattogram 'gunfight'
- Rain to bring respite from heat
- Crimes escalate in Rohingya camps
- Moosa is a ‘hollow man’: police
- Lightning strikes kill 329 in 9 months
- Daily count: 14 virus deaths, 543 cases
- Confront odds and continue development efforts, says Hasina
- Khandaker Mosharraf’s former aide arrested in money laundering case
- Suspected robber accused in nine cases killed in Chattogram 'gunfight'
- Rain to bring respite from heat, says Met Office
- As drugs and arms pour in, Rohingya camps see a rise in crimes
- Police describe Moosa Bin Shamsher as a ‘hollow’ man. He says he’s a victim of fraud
Most Read
- Police describe Moosa Bin Shamsher as a ‘hollow’ man. He says he’s a victim of fraud
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia hospitalised for health check-up
- Bangladesh to roll out COVID vaccines for children this week
- As drugs and arms pour in, Rohingya camps see a rise in crimes
- Samsung’s chief, Lee Jae-yong, pleads guilty to a prescription drug charge
- Bali surf school owner eagerly awaiting imminent return of foreign tourists
- British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Putin calls for faster vaccination as Russian COVID toll hits new daily record