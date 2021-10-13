BGB deployed in Cumilla amid simmering tension
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Oct 2021 08:10 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2021 08:13 PM BdST
The authorities have deployed Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops in Cumilla in the face of rising communal tensions in the district town amid Durga Puja.
A local temple became the centre of a social media storm on Wednesday for allegedly besmirching the Quran. As tensions simmered in Cumilla, the administration and police tried to calm the situation but to little avail.
Border guards were later deployed to maintain law and order. The Ministry of Religious Affairs also instructed the authorities to look into the matter.
Asked about the situation, Lt Col Fazle Rabbi, commander of BGB's Cumilla battalion, said, "Four platoons of the BGB were deployed at noon to ensure that there is no unrest in Cumilla."
"I do not know what happened. However, I have heard different things through different channels and the BGB has been deployed to prevent any hostilities.”
Although the situation calmed down in the afternoon, neither the local administration nor the police wanted to comment on the matter.
In an emergency notice later in the day, the religious affairs ministry said it had come across news that the central religious text of Islam had been 'disrespected' in Cumilla.
But the ministry urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands over the incident. It also reiterated calls to maintain religious harmony and peace.
