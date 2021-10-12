Court sentences five to death for 2010 murder of college student in Rajshahi

Division Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar acquitted another nine suspects in his verdict on Tuesday.

Another suspect in the case died while the trial was ongoing.

The remaining 14 were all in court to hear the verdict.

According to the case file, the suspects had attempted to extort money from a jewellery store owned by Raju’s father Esar Uddin. When they were refused, the suspects attacked and killed Raju with knives and hammers in the New Market area on Mar 15, 2010.

Esar Uddin then filed a case accusing the 15 suspects of his son’s murder.

The verdict in the case was finally handed down on Tuesday.