Court sentences five to death for 2010 murder of college student in Rajshahi
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2021 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2021 01:35 PM BdST
A Rajshahi court has sentenced five to death for the murder of college student Raju Ahmed in the city’s New Market area in 2010.
Division Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar acquitted another nine suspects in his verdict on Tuesday.
Another suspect in the case died while the trial was ongoing.
The remaining 14 were all in court to hear the verdict.
According to the case file, the suspects had attempted to extort money from a jewellery store owned by Raju’s father Esar Uddin. When they were refused, the suspects attacked and killed Raju with knives and hammers in the New Market area on Mar 15, 2010.
Esar Uddin then filed a case accusing the 15 suspects of his son’s murder.
The verdict in the case was finally handed down on Tuesday.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Court to ‘defer’ verdict in Raintree rape case
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Bangladesh teen takes over Swedish Embassy for a day to promote girls’ rights
- Dhaka court sets verdict in Raintree hotel rape case for Tuesday
- Bangladesh reports 11 virus deaths, 599 cases in a day
- Death toll from Turag River trawler capsize rises to 7
Opinion
Most Read
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Bangladesh teen takes over Swedish Embassy for a day to promote girls’ rights
- Dhaka court sets verdict in Raintree hotel rape case for Tuesday
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Inamul Haque, an acclaimed actor and academician, dies at 78
- Bangladesh reports 11 virus deaths, 599 cases in a day
- Qatar powerless to ease global energy crisis
- Nobel economics prize goes to 'natural experiments' pioneers
- Dhoni leads Chennai into IPL final after beating Delhi