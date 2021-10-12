BNP chief Khaleda Zia visits Evercare Hospital for health check-up

Khaleda arrived at the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

“A medical board, led by cardiologist Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, is reviewing her previous reports,” Khaleda's personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said. “The decision of the board will be disclosed afterwards.”

The 76-year-old former prime minister was convicted in two graft cases and was taken to jail three years ago.

In April 2020, in the light of the COVID pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail for “humanitarian reasons”.

She has since stayed at her Gulshan home under the care of her personal doctors and has had limited interaction with others.