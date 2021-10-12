Babar sentenced to 8 years in prison in illegal asset case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Oct 2021 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2021 12:10 PM BdST
A special court has sentenced former State Minister for Home Affairs Lutfozzaman Babar to a total of eight years in prison for amassing illegal wealth and concealing wealth-related information.
Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-7 Judge Md Shahidul Islam on Tuesday handed down the verdict in the case started by the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, against the former member of the BNP-Jamaat Alliance cabinet.
Babar received five years in prison over one charge and another three years over another. He was also fined Tk 10,000. Failure to pay the fine will be punished by an additional three years in prison.
The judge said Babar’s time in custody would count towards his prison sentence and so Babar, who has been in prison since Jul 26, 2007, has already completed the prison term in the case.
He is, however, still sentenced to death for his involvement in the 2004 grenade attack.
“Though the prison sentence in this case is complete, I will still appeal the verdict because it labels me a criminal,” Babar said after the verdict.
The ACC filed the case against Babar with Ramna Police Station on Jan 13, 2018, accusing him of amassing illegally earned assets worth over Tk 70 million in excess of those mentioned in his wealth statement to the anti-graft body.
- Court sentences five to death for 2010 murder of college student in Rajshahi
- Babar sentenced to 8 years in prison for illegal asset case
- Court to ‘defer’ verdict in Raintree rape case
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Bangladesh teen takes over Swedish Embassy for a day to promote girls’ rights
- Dhaka court sets verdict in Raintree hotel rape case for Tuesday
Most Read
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Bangladesh teen takes over Swedish Embassy for a day to promote girls’ rights
- Dhaka court sets verdict in Raintree hotel rape case for Tuesday
- Actress Pori Moni falls ill in courtroom
- Inamul Haque, an acclaimed actor and academician, dies at 78
- Bangladesh reports 11 virus deaths, 599 cases in a day
- Qatar powerless to ease global energy crisis
- Nobel economics prize goes to 'natural experiments' pioneers
- Dhoni leads Chennai into IPL final after beating Delhi